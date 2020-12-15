Covid-19: Schools row, record redundancies and Oxford vaccine story

Mr Williamson's intervention comes as the whole of Greater London - Greenwich included - prepares to enter the highest level of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, along with parts of Essex and South Hertfordshire. Our charts show area-by-area what's going on with infections, and our health correspondent explains what a new strain of the virus might have to do with the spike. All of this is raising questions about the relaxation of rules over Christmas. Scientists are very worried people from hotspot areas will spread the virus when they travel. Pressure is beginning to build on the government to review the plans, but No 10 says it doesn't intend to do that.