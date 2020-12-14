Government in talks to fund £20bn nuclear plant
The government has begun talks with EDF about the construction of a new £20bn nuclear power plant in Suffolk.
The Sizewell C site could generate 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to provide 7% of the UK's energy needs.
But the project has proved controversial with campaigners saying it is "ridiculously expensive".
The government said any deal will be subject to a range of approvals on areas such as value for money and affordability.
It said negotiations will be dependent on the progress of the Hinkley Point C nuclear energy plant in Somerset which France's EDF is building in partnership with China General Nuclear Power.