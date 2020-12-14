Covid-19: GPs begin vaccinations, schools latest and panto for one

Millions of medical gowns bought for the NHS at the end of the first lockdown costing £122m have never been used. The gowns were ordered by the government from a supplier, PPE Medpro, which had been set up just a month earlier, and no other companies were asked to bid for the contract. PPE Medpro says it had met the agreed terms. The Department of Health said it now had "a four-month stockpile of all Covid-critical PPE in place". See more on how well set-up the NHS is when it comes to kit for the winter.