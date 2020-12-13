Covid-19: 'Third wave' warning and how work from home couples are coping
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. Relaxing restrictions 'could trigger third wave'
Easing England's Covid restrictions could lead to a third wave of the virus at the busiest time of the year for hospitals, according to NHS bosses. In a letter to the prime minister, NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts in England, has urged "extreme caution" in moving any area to a lower tier. A review of the tiers is due to take place on Wednesday. The letter highlighted some parts of the country where there was a "worrying increase in infection rates across a wide range of areas", including Essex, Kent, London and parts of Lincolnshire. It comes ahead of the festive season when people will be allowed to form a "bubble" between 23 and 27 December, with the letter urging Boris Johnson to lead a "better public debate about the risks inherent in the guidance".
2. More mass testing in tier three areas of England
Mass testing programmes, like the one trialled in Liverpool, are to be rolled out in 67 tier three areas of England, with the first launching on Monday. The government has said more than 1.6 million lateral flow tests, which give a result within 30 minutes, will be delivered for community testing this month. It is hoped the testing initiative, along with existing measures, could help lead to an easing of restrictions in tier three areas. A separate mass testing scheme for secondary school-aged pupils in London, Essex and Kent was announced earlier this week. But in Wales, public health expert Dr Angela Raffle has said continuing mass testing could be a "massive-scale waste of resources", with less than 1.5% of people testing positive as part of pilots in Merthyr Tydfil and the lower Cynon Valley.
3. Care home vaccinations to begin in Scotland
Staff and residents in care homes in Scotland will begin to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Monday, the Scottish government has said. There had been fears that homes would not be able to receive the first batch of doses due to logistical challenges. Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said older care home residents had been prioritised to receive the jab along with care staff. But she warned the pace of the vaccination programme remained dependent on the supply of the vaccine, which is manufactured in Belgium.
4. Canary Islands holidaymakers fly back as quarantine starts
As winter begins to bite many of us might fancy a relaxing week in the sun, but for Steve Jennings and others like him, that dream has made way for a stressed flight home after the UK introduced quarantine rules for people returning from the Canary Islands. From Saturday morning, anyone returning to the UK from the islands has to self-isolate. Although the quarantine period is being cut to 10 days from next week, anyone who doesn't get back in the next few days could see their Christmas plans at risk. For Steve the news left him anxious as he scrabbled to find out how he and his partner Lynn - who has hospital appointments booked next week - could avoid the quarantine. "It leaves us totally confused and anxious," he said. "It tends to ruin the end of the holiday."
5. How are couples coping with working from home?
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, working from home was often seen as a luxurious oddity. For many, though, it has now become the norm - not just for them, but their partners, too. Among those now based in the home office are James and Jo Williamson, who first started working from home together in March. At first everything was fine. "We both had our desks set up in our home office. It was all lovely," says James. "But then it turned out I was too loud to work next to." While the couple persevered, bringing in extra monitors, a desk and office chair the side-by-side experiment ended within days. "I moved out," says Jo. "That's because when our meetings clashed, which they often do, he's just a lot louder than I am, so I had to go off and shut the door." You can read more about the couples now sharing a home office, and get some advice about how to make it work, here.
