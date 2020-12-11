Dame Barbara Windsor: Carry On and EastEnders actress dies aged 83
Actress Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died aged 83.
Her husband Scott Mitchell said she had died peacefully from Alzheimer's/dementia at a London care home on Thursday evening.
She had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and had moved to a care home earlier this year.
Mr Mitchell said her final weeks were "full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end".
Dame Barbara appeared in nine of the 31 films in the comedy series Carry On, and also made appearances in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and On the Fiddle with Sean Connery.
She was well-known for her portrayal of landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, starring alongside her on-screen children Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden.
After her dementia diagnosis Dame Barbara became an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society and met Prime Minister Boris Johnson to raise awareness about the disease.
Mr Mitchell, who campaigned alongside his wife, said: "It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara's courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could."