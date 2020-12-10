BBC News

Covid-19: Mass testing for secondary schools in parts of London, Kent and Essex

Mass testing will be rolled out to secondary school children in the worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex, Matt Hancock has said.

The health secretary said "by far" the fastest rise in coronavirus infection rates was among 11-18-year-olds.

He said all children in this age group should get tested, irrespective of whether they had symptoms.

"We need to do everything to stop the spread in school-age children now," Mr Hancock said.

More details would be set out on Friday, he added.

