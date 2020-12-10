Covid-19: Mass testing for secondary schools in parts of London, Kent and Essex
- Published
Mass testing will be rolled out to secondary school children in the worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex, Matt Hancock has said.
The health secretary said "by far" the fastest rise in coronavirus infection rates was among 11-18-year-olds.
He said all children in this age group should get tested, irrespective of whether they had symptoms.
"We need to do everything to stop the spread in school-age children now," Mr Hancock said.
More details would be set out on Friday, he added.