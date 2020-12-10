Covid-19: School testing plan and Canary Islands added to quarantine list

An update to the NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app for England and Wales is adding a way to apply for a £500 grant if it gives a self-isolation order. Until now, those on low incomes were only offered the payment if they had been told to stay at home by human Test and Trace operators. The move comes at a time when the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus is on the rise again. Experts have suggested following the app's guidance could help reverse that. New figures reveal that the NHS Covid-19 app has been downloaded 20,361,253 times as of 2 December.