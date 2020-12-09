Zara Tindall: Queen's granddaughter expecting third child
The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting her third child, her husband has announced.
Former England rugby player Mike Tindall revealed a "third Tindall" is "on its way" in a podcast he co-hosts.
The couple have two daughters, Mia, six, and Lena, two, and Mr Tindall said he "would like a boy".
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who already have eight great-grandchildren, were "delighted" to hear the news, Buckingham Palace said.
"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way," Mr Tindall, 42, said during an episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.
"I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy," he added.
"I'll love it whether a boy or a girl - but please be a boy."
Former equestrian champion Mrs Tindall, 39, has spoken about suffering two miscarriages before having her second child.
She said for a time "you don't talk about it because it's too raw" but "as with everything, time's a great healer".
Mr Tindall said: "Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it."
Last month, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed she had a miscarriage in July.
Mrs Tindall, who is the daughter of the Queen's only daughter, the Princess Royal, married Mr Tindall in 2011.
As a member of the Great Britain eventing team, she won the Eventing World Championship in 2006 and was named BBC Sports Personality later that year, before securing a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.
Mr Tindall, 35 - who won the 2003 Rugby World Cup with England - does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH.