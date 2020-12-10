Christmas Covid rules explained in five South Asian languages
The four UK governments have said that families will be able to celebrate Christmas together by easing restrictions for five days over the festive period.
Between 23 and 27 December (22 and 28 December in Northern Ireland), households will be able to form "Christmas bubbles" with two other households and will be able to meet indoors and stay overnight.
You cannot switch your bubbles and you should consider the risks involved with meeting other people, especially if they are vulnerable.
BBC Asian Network have explained the rules in five South Asian languages; Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.
For further information in English, check out this explainer.
Urdu
Reporter Haroon Rashid explains the rules in Urdu.
Punjabi
Reporter Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains the rules in Punjabi.
Tamil
Presenter Sangeetha Rajan explains the rules in Tamil.
Gujarati
Reporter Nikesh Rughani explains the rules in Gujarati.
Sylheti
Presenter Poppy Begum explains the rules in Sylheti.