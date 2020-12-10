BBC News

Christmas Covid rules explained in five South Asian languages

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionFor five days over Christmas, three households will be able to form a temporary ''Christmas bubble'' and mix indoors

The four UK governments have said that families will be able to celebrate Christmas together by easing restrictions for five days over the festive period.

Between 23 and 27 December (22 and 28 December in Northern Ireland), households will be able to form "Christmas bubbles" with two other households and will be able to meet indoors and stay overnight.

You cannot switch your bubbles and you should consider the risks involved with meeting other people, especially if they are vulnerable.

BBC Asian Network have explained the rules in five South Asian languages; Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

For further information in English, check out this explainer.

Urdu

Reporter Haroon Rashid explains the rules in Urdu.

media captionHaroon Rashid explains in Urdu who you can meet over the Christmas period

Punjabi

Reporter Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains the rules in Punjabi.

media captionRaj Kaur Bilkhu explains in Punjabi who you can meet over the Christmas period

Tamil

Presenter Sangeetha Rajan explains the rules in Tamil.

media captionSangeetha Rajan explains in Tamil who you can meet over the Christmas period

Gujarati

Reporter Nikesh Rughani explains the rules in Gujarati.

media captionNikesh Rughani explains in Gujarati who you can meet over the Christmas period

Sylheti

Presenter Poppy Begum explains the rules in Sylheti.

media captionPoppy Begum explains in Sylheti who you can meet over the Christmas period

More on this story

  • Coronavirus vaccines explained in five South Asian languages

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Tier restrictions explained in five South Asian languages

    Published
    1 December

  • Christmas Covid rules: Who are you allowed to see?

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Christmas rules: What can you do in a Covid Christmas?

    Published
    1 December