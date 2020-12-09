Covid-19: London tier warning and 2020's most-searched terms
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.
1. Allergy warning over vaccine
People with a history of significant allergic reactions should not have the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab, regulators have said, after two NHS workers had allergic reactions on day one of the vaccination programme. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the advice applied to those who have had reactions to medicines, food or vaccines. The two people who had a reaction are both fine now but have a history of serious allergies and carry adrenaline pens with them. We look here at what you need to know about vaccine safety.
2. 'Avoid mixing in Wales'
People should not mix with others outside their household in Wales between now and Christmas if they can avoid it, the country's chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton has urged. "The best present we can give our families this year is a coronavirus-free Christmas," he said. Currently, groups of four people from different households are allowed to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants, and outdoors, away from home. Your questions on what you can and cannot do under the rules are answered here.
3. Capital 'super spreader'
London could become a "super spreader, sending coronavirus to other parts of the country over Christmas and making a third wave of infections likely in January", according to one scientist. Prof John Ashton, a former public health director and author of Blinded by Corona, wants the capital placed in tier three now to avoid a rise in deaths during and after the festive season. New figures show the city saw a spike in Covid-19 cases at the end of England's lockdown on 2 December. Government officials will meet on 16 December to review what tier each area should be in.
4. Student stories
We heard earlier about the tough time endured by students confined to halls this term and the effect on their mental health. Here, BBC Three talks to the families and friends of two students who have died while studying, and tells of the impact coronavirus restrictions had on their lives.
5. Coming to terms with 2020
And finally, it's that time of year when Google releases its list of the most commonly searched terms. And the pandemic has put a certain twist on the genre. How to make hand sanitiser? How to cut your own hair? and When will pubs reopen? were suddenly the questions on everyone's fingertips. From Joe Wicks to the Tiger King, find out what people most wanted to find out here.
