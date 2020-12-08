Covid-19: Mass vaccination begins across UK and Welsh minister questions royal visit

A UK grandmother has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as part of a mass vaccination programme. Ninety-year-old Maggie Keenan, who was given the vaccine early on Tuesday in Coventry, said it meant she could "finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year". "My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it. If I can have it at 90, then you can have it too," she said. Approximately five million doses of the vaccine will be rolled out over the course of December, with priority given to the over-80s and health and care staff. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vaccine was "a tribute to scientific endeavour and human ingenuity". Read what some of the first people to get the vaccine said about the experience. Find out when you can get the vaccine.