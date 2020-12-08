Covid-19: Mass vaccination begins across UK and Welsh minister questions royal visit
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Covid vaccination starts in the UK
A UK grandmother has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as part of a mass vaccination programme. Ninety-year-old Maggie Keenan, who was given the vaccine early on Tuesday in Coventry, said it meant she could "finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year". "My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it. If I can have it at 90, then you can have it too," she said. Approximately five million doses of the vaccine will be rolled out over the course of December, with priority given to the over-80s and health and care staff. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vaccine was "a tribute to scientific endeavour and human ingenuity". Read what some of the first people to get the vaccine said about the experience. Find out when you can get the vaccine.
2. Oxford vaccine 'safe and effective'
The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is safe and effective, giving good protection, researchers have confirmed - but there are still important questions about what dose to give, as well as who it will protect. Results from advanced trials of more than 20,000 people suggest the vaccine also reduces the spread of Covid. Regulators, who will have seen the same data, are considering the jab for emergency use. It could play a major role in fighting the pandemic, being cheaper than some other Covid vaccines and easier to store and distribute. AstraZeneca's Pascal Soriot said they were "ready to quickly begin delivering hundreds of millions of doses on a global scale".
3. Scotland toughest restrictions to be eased
All 11 areas living under Scotland's toughest level four coronavirus restrictions are to be downgraded to level three, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. It means non-essential shops across much of western and central Scotland will be able to reopen from 06:00 GMT on Friday. More than two million people have been subject to the level four restrictions since 20 November, but infection rates in all the relevant council areas have since fallen. Also in Scotland, it has been confirmed that next year's Higher and Advanced Highers exams are to be cancelled.
4. Welsh minister questions royal visit
Wales's health minister has questioned a visit to Cardiff by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as part of a tour to thank community workers and frontline staff in the UK. "I'd rather no-one was having unnecessary visits," said Vaughan Gething, adding that it was important the royal visit was not treated as "an excuse for people to say they're confused about what they're being asked to do". Wales reported 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day on Monday. Mr Gething said it was "the highest number ever recorded" of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals.
5. Sky presenter apologises for Covid breach
Sky News presenter Kay Burley has apologised for an "error of judgment" after she "inadvertently broke the rules" around Covid-19 safety. Apologising on Twitter, the journalist said she had been celebrating her 60th birthday at a "Covid compliant" restaurant on Saturday. She said she later "popped into another" venue to use the toilet. It's not clear what rule was broken through this action. Sky has confirmed an internal review is under way. Reports suggest Burley was joined by a group of colleagues for her birthday celebration in London, which is under tier two restrictions. Burley did not present her daily breakfast show on Tuesday morning.
