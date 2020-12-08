Covid-19 vaccine: First person receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in UK
A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given a Covid jab as part of the mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK.
Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the "best early birthday present".
She was given the injection at 06:31 GMT - the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer BionTech vaccine that will be given in the coming weeks.
Up to 4 million more are expected by the end of the month.
Hubs in the UK will vaccinate over-80s and some health and care staff - the programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.
Matron May Parsons administered Ms Keenan's vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry.
Ms Keenan said: "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year."
"I can't thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it - if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too."
The UK is the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.
Vaccination is not compulsory.
Getting a safe and effective Covid vaccine from concept to approval in under a year is a staggering scientific achievement that many doubted was possible.
Now it's arrived, there's another mountain to climb - getting the jab to all of those who need it most.
The UK has started this extraordinary immunisation drive, signposting a way out of a pandemic that has taken lives and livelihoods.
These first doses given today are for people at the highest risk from Covid-19 illness or death, and those caring for them.
Millions more will be offered the jab in the coming days, weeks and months.
It will be a major logistical challenge to get that job done, requiring thousands of extra NHS staff and volunteers working against the clock.
But experts are hopeful that by spring, the vast majority of those on the priority list will have been immunised with two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or the Oxford jab if regulators soon approve that for use too.
The world will be watching to see how well it all goes, and what lessons can be learned.