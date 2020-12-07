Covid: Military may help vaccine rollout and royals thank key workers on train tour

The armed forces could be used to help transport further stocks of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Belgium to the UK, according to Foreign Office minister James Cleverly. All parts of the UK have now received some of the vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said, ahead of vaccinations beginning on Tuesday. Hospitals in all four nations will serve as hubs for the vaccine, which will initially be given to those over 80, front-line health staff and care home workers - read more on how the system of prioritisation will work.