Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out, Scotland tiers and our tribute
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. 'V-Day' arrives
The biggest vaccination campaign in the history of the NHS is under way - and we know who was the first recipient. Ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan, from Coventry, was the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech jab outside a clinical trial. The grandmother said she felt "so privileged" and could "finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year". About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are being set up to inoculate people aged over 80, along with some health workers and care staff. There are 800,000 doses of vaccine currently available, with up to four million due by the end of the month. More hospitals and GP practices will become involved as time goes on. When will you get one? Find out more.
2. Explaining the vaccine
It'll take time, but the hope is that the vaccine roll-out will eventually allow life to return to normal. We're being urged to stick to all precautions until then, though, and NHS England's chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said the vaccination programme would continue until at least the spring. Here we explain why the vaccine needs to reach a huge number of people in order to see an end to our socially distanced lives. We've also explained how scientists and regulators have determined the Pfizer jab is safe to use and how it actually works. And get even more on our coronavirus index.
3. Scotland tiers
The outcome of a review of coronavirus restrictions across Scotland will be announced later. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already confirmed that the 11 council areas currently in the highest tier, level four, will move down on Friday. The toughest restrictions were imposed to bring down case numbers in Covid hotspots, but they came at a cost, with hospitality and non-essential shops required to close. Here we look more closely at the impact they've had on infection rates. And see more on what the rules are in each tier.
4. Looking for part-time work 'soul-destroying'
Competition for work, especially part-time, is fierce right now. Another problem, according to Timewise, which campaigns for flexible working, is that employers have not shifted recruitment practices to keep pace with the changes in working brought about by the pandemic. The group looked at more than six million job vacancies and found that about four out of five still make no mention of flexible working options. This has a particular impact on those with caring responsibilities - two mothers told us how hard they are finding the job hunt.
5. Our tribute to the Covid dead
More than 1.5 million people around the world have now died after contracting coronavirus, but how do you grasp loss on such an immense scale? Our Visual and Data Journalism team have tried to do it using flowers - symbols of grief, peace, and love. What they've created serves as our tribute to those who've been lost. You've been offering your own too - friends, family and colleagues of more than 600 individuals have sent us words of remembrance.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, the death from Covid-19 of Dr Ashraf Emarah, one of Kenya's top surgeons, has highlighted the plight of medics who are demanding more protection for those on the pandemic's frontline. Basillioh Mutahi tells us more.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- LACKING MOTIVATION?: 6 hours of dance hits to help you stay energised all day long
- THE NAKED SCIENTISTS: Why are people catching coronavirus on purpose?