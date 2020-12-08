Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out, Scotland tiers and our tribute

The biggest vaccination campaign in the history of the NHS is under way - and we know who was the first recipient. Ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan, from Coventry, was the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech jab outside a clinical trial. The grandmother said she felt "so privileged" and could "finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year". About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are being set up to inoculate people aged over 80, along with some health workers and care staff. There are 800,000 doses of vaccine currently available, with up to four million due by the end of the month. More hospitals and GP practices will become involved as time goes on. When will you get one? Find out more.