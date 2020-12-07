Covid-19: Vaccine preparations, care home tests and Trump's lawyer
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Final preparations for vaccine roll-out
Hundreds of thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccine are being distributed around the UK in time to begin the immunisation programme on Tuesday. Hospitals in all four nations will serve as hubs, but NHS England's medical director warned the process would be a "marathon, not a sprint". So far the government has ordered a total of 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people with two shots each, 21 days apart - read more on how the system of prioritisation will work. The government is working to ease safety concerns, but we've spoken to some people confronting a different fear right now - needles.
2. Care home testing
Rapid coronavirus testing is being made available in care homes in parts of Scotland to allow relatives to visit their loved ones. Fourteen care homes in five areas are taking part in the trial, but concern about the accuracy of the lateral flow tests has prompted some homes in England to stop using them. A pilot scheme in Liverpool showed they missed half of all cases. Scotland's Health Minister Jeane Freeman said it was "a positive step", but other infection control measures, like wearing PPE, also remained vital to protect care home residents.
3. Weekend shopping returns after lockdown
Shoppers were back in England's high streets and shopping malls this weekend, but numbers were well below pre-pandemic levels. Hard-pressed retailers are pinning their hopes on the run-up to Christmas after a torrid year, but, on average, shopper numbers were a quarter below 2019 levels, according to the market researcher Springboard. Across the UK as a whole, footfall was down by 30%, it said. BBC business correspondent Katie Prescott says overall, retail sales are above pre-pandemic levels, but that masks big shifts in what we're buying and from where. Meanwhile, one Christmas market found itself with the opposite problem on Saturday - too many visitors.
4. Trump's lawyer in hospital
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The 76-year-old former New York mayor has led the legal challenges to the election result - travelling the country without a face mask and often ignoring social distancing. He tweeted that he was "recovering quickly", while Mr Trump tweeted: "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!" On Sunday, Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator, criticised the administration for flouting guidelines and peddling "myths" about the pandemic.
5. 'I became a painter during lockdown'
BBC correspondent Ashley John-Baptiste grew up in south London and has been back to catch up with old school friend Xavier Leopold, who found a positive - artistic - way of looking after his mental health during a very difficult year. Painting has also allowed Xavier to make a difference to a cause that's important to him, and he recently held his first exhibition. Watch the film - the first in a new series called Our Lives, telling stories from parts of the UK that sometimes fall under the radar.
