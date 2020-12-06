Covid-19: Vaccine rollout 'unaffected by Brexit'
- Published
Brexit will not affect the UK rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, the head of the medicines regulator has vowed.
As the EU and UK try to reach a post-Brexit trade deal before the 31 December deadline, Dr June Raine told the BBC that officials were "fully prepared for any possible outcome"
Asked about a possible no-deal outcome, she said: "We are ready."
The first jabs are being given this week and Dr Raine said people could have "real confidence" in their safety.
Dr Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), was speaking on the Andrew Marr Show as negotiations to secure a deal resume.
She said the "goal" of the MHRA was to "make sure that whatever the outcome, whatever the deal, that medicines and medical devices and vaccines reach anyone in all parts of the country in the same way without any interruption at all".
Responding to a question on the same issue, Environment Minister George Eustice told Sophy Ridge on Sky News: "We have got many contingency plans in place and there won't be any effect on the deployment of this vaccine from a no-deal Brexit."
Frontline health staff, care home workers and the over-80s will start getting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the first jab to be approved in the UK, on Tuesday.
Refrigerated containers holding the vaccine doses have been arriving in the UK from Belgium, and are being prepared to be moved from secure locations to the hospitals.
About 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be available initially.
Dr Raine said there "should be no doubt whatever that this is a very safe and highly effective vaccine", adding: "The highest standards of scrutiny, of safety and of effectiveness and quality have been met, international standards."
She said the vaccine "will help us turn the corner. There's really not one of us who hasn't been affected by this pandemic, and our organisation, like every other, has been completely focused on doing our job to be able to help defeat this terrible disease."
The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at around -70C and moved carefully, so at first it will only be administered from specific hospital "hubs" across the UK.
Asked about other vaccines, including the jab being developed by Oxford University and Astra Zeneca, Dr Raine said the MHRA was "working continuously, round the clock.... we can't give time frames".
How are vaccines authorised in the UK?
- Regulator the MHRA assesses vaccine trial data for safety, quality of manufacture, and how effective it is at protecting people
- It then advises the UK government whether a vaccine is ready to be used
- It is part of the Department of Health, and employs more than 1,200 people
- Independent experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation decide how best to use a vaccine and who should get it first
- It has drawn up interim advice on priority groups for the Covid vaccine. It also considers how many doses to use
- The JCVI has about 20 members - all are experts on vaccines
Read more on vaccine safety here.
Dr Raine said the MHRA was also "following up all the safety issues after rollout incredibly carefully. Our job doesn't end when rollout starts, and we've got a very advanced and proactive way of doing this."
She highlighted the "yellow card scheme" run by the regulator where patients and health professionals can voluntarily report any suspected safety concerns about medicines.
She added: "My overall message is that the safety profile of the Covid-19 vaccine is really no different from any other vaccine...
"It's as safe as any general vaccine, the kind you might have if you're going on holiday, or of course the flu jab."
- COVID-19 VACCINE: Professor Van-Tam answers your questions
- THE HOME OF PEAKY BLINDERS: Watch every episode of the iconic crime drama on BBC iPlayer