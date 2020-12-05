Covid-19: Care home jabs to start in two weeks and Jamaica flight prisoner catches Covid
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Care home Covid jabs
The Covid-19 vaccine will "definitely" be ready to go into care homes in the next two weeks, the regulator has said. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had approved the way doses will be distributed to homes. It means care home residents and staff may not be the first to receive jabs, despite being the top priority. But the UK's chief medical officers say the vaccine will only have a "marginal impact" on hospital numbers over the winter. In a letter, the experts warned that festive gatherings are likely to place "additional pressure" on hospitals and GPs in the New Year.
2. Jamaica flight prisoner catches Covid
One of the 13 prisoners deported from the UK to Jamaica on Wednesday has tested positive for Covid-19, the Jamaican government has said. The man is currently at a hospital in the capital, Kingston, where he will be held under quarantine for 14 days. The Home Office said he was on the flight, but said it could not comment until the test had been confirmed. The deportation flight has attracted controversy with critics warning that people might be wrongly removed, as in the Windrush scandal.
3. Are gift cards wise or wasteful this year?
The pandemic has left many retailers struggling financially, with thousands of jobs on the line and a string of High Street names slipping into administration. In light of this, the BBC's Kevin Peachey asks if buying gift cards or vouchers is a wise or wasteful choice this Christmas as one father says the Arcadia group gift cards he bought his three daughters are now worth half what he paid, after the retailer went into administration on Monday.
4. Wedding cancelled for Covid vaccination centre
A couple have had their wedding cancelled for a second time in six months by coronavirus - this time because their venue has been confirmed as a Covid-19 vaccination centre. Jenna Roberts and Simon Jones, from Porth, in south Wales, first had their nuptials cancelled in July due to lockdown, and say their "dream" has now been shattered again and left them £2,000 out of pocket.
5. I'm a Celebrity winner crowned
Giovanna Fletcher has won this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which saw famous faces camp in a Welsh castle instead of the Australian jungle after coronavirus meant ITV could not film Down Under. The author and presenter was crowned Queen of the Castle after facing BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and TV presenter ex-Radio 1 host Vernon Kay in Friday's final.
While ministers are urging as many people as possible to take the vaccine once it's available, as Ros Atkins explains, it's not mandatory.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
