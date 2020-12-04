Covid-19: UK 'confident' of more vaccine doses, and care home rapid test concerns

The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus has fallen in all English regions, except the North East, according to the Office for National Statistics. In the week to 28 November, one in 105 people were estimated to have the virus compared to one in 85 the week before. In Scotland, one in 130 people are estimated to have the virus. In Wales, the figure is one in 170, and in Northern Ireland it is one in 190. Separately, the UK's R number - representing the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect - is now between 0.8 and 1, the latest government figures show. You can read more about the R number and why it matters here.