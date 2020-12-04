BBC News

In pictures: Snowy scenes in many parts of UK

Published
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA Wire
image captionA dog walker negotiates heavy overnight snow at Carrshield in the Pennines, near Hexham in Northumberland

Parts of the UK woke up to snowfall overnight, as Met Office weather warnings for rain and ice were issued for some areas on Friday.

Police Scotland has also reassured residents in Edinburgh after hundreds of people reported being woken by the sound of explosions - when it was in fact a phenomenon known as "thundersnow".

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern described early Friday as being an "awkward mixture of cold rain, sleet and falling snow" for many areas.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for eastern Scotland, while a yellow warning for ice applies to the East Midlands, West Midlands, parts of Yorkshire and Humber, east of England, London and south-east England.

Here are a selection of photos of Friday's snowfall.

image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA Wire
image captionA motorist clearing her car at Carrshield near Hexham in Northumberland
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA Wire
image captionAlso in Carrshield, a snowplough is pictured doing its bit to clear the way
image copyrightJane Barlow/PA Wire
image captionIn Penicuik, Midlothian, Kasia Wojcik got busy on her driveway on Friday morning
image copyrightJane Barlow/PA Wire
image captionA yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Midlothian and eastern areas of Scotland until 06:00 GMT Saturday
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe snow added to the workload for this man in The Roaches ridge, Staffordshire
image copyrightReuters
image captionSome took the opportunity to enjoy themselves, like this pair, also in The Roaches ridge

