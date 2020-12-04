Covid-19: UK 'confident' of having 800,000 vaccine doses by next week
The government is "absolutely confident" the UK will have 800,000 coronavirus doses by next week, when the vaccination programme starts, the business secretary has said.
Alok Sharma said some of the Pfizer/BioNTech doses had arrived, with more expected by the end of the year.
He was unable to say how many that will be.
NHS Providers said the UK must work on the basis that more doses might not arrive "for some time".
Its chief executive Chris Hopson tweeted that because of that it was "vital" hospitals sought to vaccinate as many people as possible in the highest priority groups.
He later added that with "every day that goes past, we become more confident we will get a lot more and get them soon".
The first consignment of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has arrived in the UK, though the number of doses has not been confirmed.
It was taken to a central hub at an undisclosed location and will now be distributed to hospital vaccination centres around the UK.
Asked about whether the 800,000 doses the UK is expecting in the coming days will arrive by next week, Mr Sharma told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We will have - I'm absolutely confident - that we will have 800,000 doses available at the point next week when we start the vaccination programme.
"Of course, by the end of this year we will expect some more doses to come through - I can't give you a number on that."
The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.
The order in which people will get the jab is recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and decided by the government.
Elderly people in care homes and care home staff have been placed top of the priority list, followed by over-80s and health and care staff.
Mr Sharma reiterated that the bulk of the vaccination programme would be carried out next year, adding that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was also reviewing the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
"We've of course got the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that we're talking about for deployment right now," he said.
"But AstraZeneca is also being reviewed by the MHRA, we'll see what they pronounce on that, and of course we've got 100 million of those on order and a lot of that is being manufactured - and the fill and finish - in the UK."
Mr Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said the vaccines will by now have reached the hospital hubs to enable vaccinations to begin on Tuesday.
He told BBC Breakfast: "That's when we expect the first batches to be administered."
Mr Hopson said hospitals were working out how many care home residents, care home staff and over-80s they can get to.
"Each one of those groups has a different set of characteristics in terms of the logistical difficulty of doing the vaccination," he said, pointing out that the vaccine needs to be transported at -70C.
Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has apologised for remarks that seemed to criticise the UK's vaccine approval process.
He initially told Fox News: "The UK did not do it as carefully. If you go quickly and you do it superficially, people are not going to want to get vaccinated."
But the UK defended its process, and said the jab was safe and effective.
The UK became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. Trial results suggest it offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19.
It could take until April for all those deemed most at-risk to receive the new vaccine, NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has previously said.
