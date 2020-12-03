Covid-19: UK passes 60,000 deaths and Facebook to ban false vaccine claims

Speaking of the vaccine, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has claimed the UK was the first to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech jab because it is a "much better country" than France, Belgium and the US. Some UK ministers claim Brexit sped the process up - but Mr Williamson told LBC radio it was down to having superior medical experts. A source close to the education secretary later said his intention had been to "praise the scientific brilliance of the regulator". The EU responded that it was "definitely not in the game of comparing regulators".