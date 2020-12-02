Covid vaccine: PM hails Pfizer jab but warns it is 'not game over'
People should not get "carried away with over optimism" after the UK approved its first coronavirus vaccine, Boris Johnson warned.
The PM said it does not mean "our struggle is over" and parts of the economy still face tough restrictions.
England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam urged the public to be "patient and realistic" over the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.
"It's going to take months, not weeks," he said.
Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson said the decision to approve the Pfizer jab by regulator MHRA came amid "immense logistical challenges" in getting doses to vulnerable groups.
"It's going to continue to be tough for some sectors - but until the vaccine is deployed our plan relies on all of us making sacrifices to protect the ones we love," he said.
Prof Van-Tam admitted to being emotional after the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine, but he too warned social-distancing rules would have to remain in place.
"If we relax too soon it will create a tidal wave of infections," he said.
"I don't think we are going to eradicate coronavirus ever. I think it's going to be with humankind forever," he added.
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens told the news conference the current plan would see the vaccine rolled out to 50 hospital hubs in England, with the over-80s, care home staff and front-line NHS staff being the first to receive it from next week.
Sir Simon said vulnerable people with outpatient appointments already scheduled are likely to be the very first to be offered the jab.
And he added all those vaccinated from next week will only be protected after a second dose in January.
The NHS is "raring to go" to vaccinate people in care homes, hopefully this month, Sir Simon said.
Prof Van-Tam said those offered the vaccine "must take it". "We need people to take it. This vaccine isn't going to help you if you don't take it," he said.
The Pfizer/BioNTech jab is the fastest vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same steps that normally span 10 years.
The UK has already ordered 40 million doses of the jab - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.
The doses will be rolled out as quickly as they can be made by Pfizer in Belgium, Mr Hancock said, with the first load next week and then "several millions" throughout December.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the first people in Scotland will be immunised on Tuesday, while Welsh Health and Social Care Minister Vaughan Gething said the rollout of the Pfizer jab to care homes would be particularly difficult.
The bulk of the rollout across the UK will be next year.
Sir Simon said that the majority of vaccinations are expected to take place in "January through to March or April for the at-risk population".
Earlier, a priority list of those who should receive the vaccine showed care home residents, carers, the over-80s and front-line medics should come first.
But the final decision on who gets the coronavirus vaccine is made by government.
BBC medical editor Fergus Walsh said Pfizer's plan to get doses to hard-to-reach places like individual care homes has yet to be approved by the MHRA.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS will begin contacting people about getting vaccinated, and Sir Simon confirmed that GP practices will work together to operate local vaccination centres.