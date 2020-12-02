Covid-19: PM hails vaccine approval and grassroots sport returns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, saying the "searchlights of science" had picked out the "invisible enemy". Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said scientists had performed "biological jiu-jitsu" to turn the virus on itself, after the UK became the first country in the world to approve the vaccine. The PM said the NHS would now embark on the "biggest programme of mass vaccination in the history of the UK" from next week. But he warned that it would be "some months before all the most vulnerable are protected". Read our explainers here on how vaccines are decided to be safe and how you will be able to get the vaccine.