Covid-19: Debenhams to shut and Queen is home for Christmas
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Debenhams to close with loss of thousands of jobs
One-time high street giant Debenhams is to close its doors for good, the company confirmed today. All 12,000 employees are likely to lose their jobs - that's in addition to the 6,500 that have already gone since May as the firm has struggled to stay afloat in administration. The death knell for the 242-year-old store chain was probably sounded when the last remaining bidder - JD Sports - withdrew. Topshop owner Arcadia is also in trouble, with 13,000 jobs at risk. But there are employers still hiring - find out which ones here
2. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are home for Christmas
Coronavirus is forcing nearly everyone to rethink their normal Christmas plans this year. And that includes the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who will be spending the festive season "quietly" at Windsor Castle rather than at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace said. The Royal Family has been making the trek to the Queen's Norfolk estate every Christmas since 1988, according to the official web site. "Like everyone, they hope things will get back to normal in 2021," a palace spokesperson said.
3. MPs debating stricter lockdown rules
An argument over whether a stricter Covid tiers system should come into effect in England is still going on in Parliament, with Boris Johnson facing a threatened rebellion from his own backbenchers. Even if they do rebel, the measures are likely to go through, thanks to Labour and the SNP abstaining on the vote, expected at around 19:00 GMT. You can look up what tier your area is likely to be in, and the rules, in this handy guide.
4. Lewis Hamilton says he's "lucky he feels ok" after getting Covid
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has gone into self-isolation for 10 days after returning a positive Covid result. He woke up with mild symptoms on Monday and says he's "really lucky" he feels OK. In his tweeted statement, Hamilton said he was "devastated" he won't be able to race in this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.
5. Netherlands makes face masks mandatory indoors
And finally, one of the last countries in Europe to introduce mask-wearing has now made it compulsory to wear a face-covering in indoor public spaces. The Netherlands has been one of the countries worst affected by Europe's second wave of Covid-19. The rule will apply to those over the age of 13 in public buildings such as shops, railway stations and hairdressers from Tuesday. You can track how Coronavirus is affecting the world in this updated guide here.
