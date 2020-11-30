Covid-19: New restrictions in Wales and Rita Ora sorry for party breach

Shops in England will be allowed to stay open for 24 hours a day in the run-up to Christmas and in January, the communities secretary has said. Rules restricting opening hours will be able to be temporarily waived by local authorities - with the aim of both allowing a safer shopping experience and boost a sector hit hard by the pandemic. The announcement was welcomed by the British Retail Consortium but another business lobby group, UK Hospitality, described it as "arbitrary and unfair". Meanwhile, it has been suggested that drinkers in tier two areas of England could order just a Scotch egg with their pint to keep in line with post-lockdown rules.