Covid-19: New restrictions in Wales and Rita Ora sorry for party breach
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.
1. Alcohol ban for pubs and restaurants in Wales
Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wales will be banned from serving alcohol from Friday - and unable to open to customers beyond 18:00 GMT. First Minister Mark Drakeford said the rules - coming three weeks after the end of a 17-day firebreak lockdown - were a "matter of deep regret" but were needed to tackle a rise in cases, particularly among under-25s. Cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues will also be shut. Read about the new restrictions here.
2. Community testing expanding in England
The government's Covid mass testing programme for England is to be expanded further, the health secretary has announced, suggesting it offers areas "a faster way out of the toughest restrictions". Speaking at a Downing Street briefing Matt Hancock cited the example of Liverpool, which will move down from tier three to tier two restrictions later this week. We take a closer look at so-called community testing and how it works.
3. 'Worry' over door-to-door carol singing
Door-to-door carol singing should "probably not" take place in Scotland this Christmas, the country's national clinical director has suggested, amid concerns it could increase the risk of transmitting the virus through small droplets. Prof Jason Leitch was speaking after new advice for England said singing would be allowed in groups of up to six people. Meanwhile, Downing Street has confirmed that Santa's grottos will be allowed in England in those venues that are permitted to be open. If you are thinking about Christmas Day itself but confused about who you can see, take a look at our guide to the rules.
4. Shops could open 24 hours a day over Christmas
Shops in England will be allowed to stay open for 24 hours a day in the run-up to Christmas and in January, the communities secretary has said. Rules restricting opening hours will be able to be temporarily waived by local authorities - with the aim of both allowing a safer shopping experience and boost a sector hit hard by the pandemic. The announcement was welcomed by the British Retail Consortium but another business lobby group, UK Hospitality, described it as "arbitrary and unfair". Meanwhile, it has been suggested that drinkers in tier two areas of England could order just a Scotch egg with their pint to keep in line with post-lockdown rules.
5. Rita Ora 'sorry' for lockdown birthday party
Rita Ora has apologised after breaking lockdown rules in England to celebrate her 30th birthday. In an Instagram post, the singer says she made a "misguided" and "spur of the moment" decision to attend a party at a restaurant in west London on Saturday - reportedly attended by up to 30 people. Current lockdown regulations are in force until 00:01 GMT on Wednesday and mean you can only meet one other person outside.
