Covid-19: Lockdown impact, tiers rebellion and student testing

Nearly 700,000 more people have fallen into poverty due to the pandemic, according to right-leaning think tank the Legatum Institute. But it says the figure would be twice that if it wasn't for a £20 uplift to universal credit introduced to help those struggling to cope. It's urging the government to keep the extra payment as long as it's needed. So far ministers have confirmed the uplift will be secure until March. People who've lost their jobs are among the worst hit - see just how bad the unemployment picture could get.