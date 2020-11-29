Covid-19: PM's appeal to Tory MPs, and anti-lockdown protest arrests
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. PM writes to MPs amid anger over new tiers
Boris Johnson has written to Conservative MPs telling them tier restrictions will be reviewed every two weeks and promising them a new vote on the measures in January, in an attempt to avert a rebellion in the Commons this week. The prime minister also appealed to the nation in a separate letter to support the tiered system and not to "blow" the sacrifices that had already been made. He said: "We can't just throw it all away - not when freedom is in sight. We have worked too hard, lost too many, sacrificed too much, just to see our efforts incinerated in another volcanic eruption of the virus."
2. More than 150 arrests at London anti-lockdown protest
More than 150 people have been arrested during anti-lockdown protests in London's West End. Some protesters brandished signs reading "All I want for Christmas is my freedom back", "Ditch the face masks" and "Stop controlling us". The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday evening it had been a "challenging day". It said it made arrests for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions, assaulting a police officer and illegal drugs.
3. Suspend peak rail fares over Christmas, says Labour
Peak rail fares should be suspended over Christmas and mass testing should be provided for transport workers to avoid travel "chaos" when restrictions ease, Labour has said. From 23-27 December, three households in the UK will be able to form a "bubble", with a surge in travel expected. Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: "This is too important for the government to ignore or leave until to the last minute. This is about protecting lives and livelihoods." Here's what you need to know if you're travelling this Christmas.
4. UK buys two million more doses of Moderna vaccine
The government has secured a further two million doses of a coronavirus vaccine from US firm Moderna, which has shown to be 95% effective in trials. This brings the UK's Moderna order to seven million - enough for around 3.5 million people. Meanwhile, Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed to oversee the rollout of the jabs in England. And we look at how memes are presenting disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.
5. 'Children know things aren't right'
Teachers have warned of a "collapse" in secondary school attendance after the second wave of the pandemic spread across the UK during autumn.
Relatively few pupils have tested positive, but hundreds of thousands have had to learn from home after being required to self-isolate.
What impact is that having on schools, parents and pupils themselves, as many prepare for exams?
