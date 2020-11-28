Covid-19: Hospitals could be 'overwhelmed', and mass testing 'distraction'

Drinkers visiting pubs in tier two regions in England will have to leave when they finish eating, No 10 has confirmed. Pubs in those high risk areas can only open if they function as a restaurant, with alcohol only being served as part of a "substantial meal". The PM's spokesman said: "We've been clear that, in tier two I believe, that you need to have a substantial meal if ordering any alcohol and it remains the case that the guidance says that once the meal is finished, it is at that point [you have to leave]." So, what exactly are you allowed to do in each tier?