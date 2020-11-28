Covid-19: Hospitals could be 'overwhelmed', and mass testing 'distraction'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. Hospitals could be 'overwhelmed' without new tiers - minister
If MPs do not back the government's tougher three-tier system when lockdown in England ends, hospitals could become "overwhelmed", Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has warned. The government is facing opposition from Tory MPs over the new restrictions, which begin on 2 December. MPs are due to vote on the new measures ahead of their introduction. Labour is yet to decide whether it will support the restrictions. It has warned, however, that areas in tier three will be stretched to "breaking point" without further financial support from the Treasury.
2. Tier two drinkers 'have to leave pub after meal'
Drinkers visiting pubs in tier two regions in England will have to leave when they finish eating, No 10 has confirmed. Pubs in those high risk areas can only open if they function as a restaurant, with alcohol only being served as part of a "substantial meal". The PM's spokesman said: "We've been clear that, in tier two I believe, that you need to have a substantial meal if ordering any alcohol and it remains the case that the guidance says that once the meal is finished, it is at that point [you have to leave]." So, what exactly are you allowed to do in each tier?
3. Mass testing a 'distraction' from vaccine rollout
Mass testing plans in England could become a "distraction" from other priorities such as the rollout of a vaccine, health leaders have warned. Boris Johnson said that mass community testing, as seen in Liverpool, will be offered to all areas in tier three after lockdown ends. But experts said it requires "enormous" resources. In a joint statement, the Faculty of Public Health and the Association of Directors of Public Health said improving NHS Test and Trace must remain the top focus for testing. How does mass testing work?
4. Calls in Denmark to dig up millions of dead mink
Denmark's government has been urged to dig up millions of mink that were buried in mass graves. A mutated form of the virus on Danish fur farms prompted a cull of nearly 17 million of the animals. Two burial sites in Jutland are highly controversial, with one near a bathing lake and the other not far from a source of drinking water.
5. 'People have got clean on Zoom'
Recovery services have had to adapt in 2020, with some people using video-conferencing software to kick their drug and alcohol addictions. Jade Hargreaves, from Burnley, has been sober for three years and said losing face-to-face meetings was difficult. "But people have got clean this year on Zoom and that's amazing. Hats off to them because it's hard," she said.
And don't forget...
You can find out which restrictions apply to your area using our tool.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- NEW CRIME DRAMA 'THE VALHALLA MURDERS': In the desolate darkness of Iceland, a serial killer has links crimes from years before
- FANCY A FILM?: A small-town vlogger tries to uncover the truth behind her best friend's sudden disappearance. Watch 'A Simple Favour' on BBC iPlayer