Covid-19: Tougher post-lockdown rules 'strike a balance', says PM
- Published
Tougher rules for England will "strike a balance" when the national lockdown ends, Boris Johnson has said.
At a Downing Street briefing, the PM acknowledged that the stricter three-tiered system of regional measures to tackle coronavirus would bring "heartbreak and frustration".
But he said "your tier is not your destiny" and stressed that "every area has the means of escape".
Almost all of England faces strict rules when lockdown ends next week.
The system will be reviewed every two weeks, with the first review scheduled for 16 December, so an area's tier level may change before Christmas.