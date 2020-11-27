Covid-19: R drops below 1 and the village with pubs in different tiers

The prime minister has defended the government's decision to place 55 million people in England into the two highest levels of Covid restrictions amid unrest from some MPs in his own party. Boris Johnson said the measures were more "relaxed" than the lockdown and would "drive" infection rates down until a vaccine is available. But the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs, which claims to have 70 members, is threatening a revolt in next Tuesday's Commons vote on the plans. It raises the possibility of the government requiring Labour votes to get the measures approved. Here we answer some of your questions about what happens when the lockdown ends, and here we cover the rules in each tier.