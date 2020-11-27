Covid-19: R drops below 1 and the village with pubs in different tiers
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.
1. R number drops to between 0.9 and 1
The coronavirus R number has fallen to between 0.9 and 1 in the UK for the first time since mid-August. The estimate from the government's scientific advisers suggests the epidemic is no longer growing and could even be falling. However, cases in some regions of England are still high, particularly the North West, the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber. It comes as England prepares to leave lockdown on 2 December and enter a revised system of tiered restrictions. You can read about what the R number is and why it's important here and check for case numbers in your area here.
2. Johnson defends tiers amid Tory unrest
The prime minister has defended the government's decision to place 55 million people in England into the two highest levels of Covid restrictions amid unrest from some MPs in his own party. Boris Johnson said the measures were more "relaxed" than the lockdown and would "drive" infection rates down until a vaccine is available. But the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs, which claims to have 70 members, is threatening a revolt in next Tuesday's Commons vote on the plans. It raises the possibility of the government requiring Labour votes to get the measures approved. Here we answer some of your questions about what happens when the lockdown ends, and here we cover the rules in each tier.
3. Arcadia on brink of collapse
Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia is understood to be on the brink of collapse, placing 13,000 jobs at risk. The firm, whose brands include Topshop, Burton and Dorothy Perkins, said the pandemic "has had a material impact on trading across our businesses". It had been in talks with potential lenders about borrowing £30m to help the business through Christmas. But these have failed and administrators could be appointed on Monday. Read here about what went wrong at Arcadia's flagship brand Topshop.
4. School holidays could be extended in Scotland
The Christmas school holidays could be extended in Scotland, it has emerged. Discussions have been taking place about standardising dates across the country, so that all schools close on 18 December and reopen on 11 January. While most schools are set to close on 18 December, others are due to be open until 23 December, with the majority planning to return between 5 and 7 January. A memo, leaked to the Daily Record, says that extending the holidays would act as a break following the relaxation of Covid rules over the festive period.
5. The village with pubs under different tiers
The landlords of two pubs that are in the same village and are just 0.4 miles apart have described the Covid tiers as "perplexing" after learning that one can reopen next week while the other has to stay shut. Groombridge sits on the border of East Sussex and Kent, which will enter tiers two and three respectively next week. Because the Junction is in East Sussex it can reopen, while the Crown Inn in Kent will remain closed. Steve Harmes, at the Crown, said it was "horrendous" while the Junction's Tiffany Pearson-Gills called it "perplexing".
You can find out which restrictions apply to your area using our tool.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
