Covid-19: MPs demand evidence to back tiers and regulator to assess vaccine
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Tory MPs ask for more evidence on Covid tiers plan
Conservative MPs are demanding more evidence to justify areas of England being put into the higher tiers of Covid restrictions when the lockdown ends next week. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the policy is "necessary to protect the NHS and keep the virus under control" but Tory backbenchers on the lockdown-sceptical Covid Recovery Group describe it as "authoritarianism at work". The government promises to publish an impact assessment before MPs vote next week.
2. Northern Ireland under tough new lockdown measures
Tougher restrictions are in place across Northern Ireland as a two-week "circuit breaker" lockdown takes effect. Non-essential retailers have been told to close to all but click-and-collect trade, with cafes and restaurants restricted to offering take-away and close-contact services, such as beauty salons, barred from opening.
3. UK regulator to assess Oxford Covid jab
The government has asked its medicines regulator to assess the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The referral marks "a significant first step" in getting the vaccine "approved for deployment", the government says, with AstraZeneca set to have as many as 4 million doses ready for the UK by the end of the year and 40 million by the end of March 2021.
4. Kate warns of lockdown loneliness for parents
Loneliness among parents of young children has "dramatically increased" during the pandemic, suggests research from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation. The charity gathered views from half a million people in the UK on bringing up children under the age of five and found parents increasingly feeling cut off from support, particularly in more deprived areas.
5. When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Much excitement has been generated by positive news relating to vaccine development over the last month. But when will it be widely available? And who will get it first? Ros Atkins examines some of the biggest questions.
You can find out which restrictions apply to your area using our tool.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
