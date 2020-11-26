Covid-19: Your tier 'is not your destiny' and green light for nativity plays
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. 'Your tier is not your destiny'
Every area of England has the means to "escape" the toughest tiers of Covid restrictions, Boris Johnson has said, after the government confirmed most of country would be placed into the two toughest levels when the national lockdown ends on 2 December. Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, the prime minister said the extent of the restrictions would "bring a great deal of heartbreak and frustration, especially for our vital hospitality sector". But he suggested rapid community testing could make it easier for areas to move down the levels of rules, adding "your tier is not your destiny".
2. 55 million people to be unable to mix indoors
Under the revised local Covid tiers, the majority of England - including London and the Liverpool city region - will be in tier two, while large swathes of the Midlands, North East and North West, including Manchester, as well as Kent, will face the toughest tier three restrictions. It means about 55 million people will remain banned from mixing with other households indoors. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said placing most of the country into the toughest two tiers was "not easy" but had been done according to the "best clinical advice". You can use the BBC's tool here to check which tier you're in, and you can read our explainer here on what the new rules will be.
3. Infection rates levelling in England, rising in Scotland
There is further evidence coronavirus infections are levelling off in England. Data from the Office for National Statistics suggests infection rates are falling in a number of parts of England, including the North West, London and the South West but rising in the Midlands and the North East. However, it's a mixed picture across the UK, with Wales and Northern Ireland seeing a fall in infections and Scotland an apparent rise. You can check the infection levels in your area here.
4. Scotland's Christmas bubbles limited to eight people
Further details have emerged about what Christmas will look like for Scotland following news this week that "bubbles" of three households will be able to mix for five days over the festive season. The Scottish government has published new guidance confirming the bubbles are limited to no more than eight people over the age of 11. In contrast, the UK government has set no limits for the number of people in a bubble in England, saying only they should be "as small as possible", while no guidance has been published yet for Wales and Northern Ireland. Read our explainer here on what the rules are at Christmas and who you're allowed to see.
5. Green light for nativity plays and carolling
Nativity plays and outdoor carolling will be able to go ahead in England after the national lockdown ends on 2 December, MPs have been told. Tory MP Andrew Selous - who speaks for the Church of England - said "churches and cathedrals can now approach Advent and Christmas with certainty". Indoor singing will be limited to "formal performers", he said, but everyone can take part outdoors. Children's church nativity plays will be allowed if they follow Covid rules.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Here's a rundown of the rules around Christmas across the UK, restrictions for the various tiers in England and Scotland, and details of what's allowed in Wales and Northern Ireland.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- BRAND NEW DRAMA 'WE ARE WHO WE ARE': A show about first love and the messy, confusing exhilaration of being a teenager. From the director of Call Me By Your Name.
- HOW TO VACCINATE THE WORLD: Who should be at the front of the queue for a vaccine? Those with the greatest need or the highest bidder?