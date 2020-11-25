Covid-19: Economy warning, Christmas caution, and custom face masks

People have been urged to consider the risk of spreading coronavirus when rules are relaxed over Christmas. It comes after it was confirmed that up to three households will be allowed to stay together and form a "Christmas bubble" from 23 to 27 December, as agreed by all four UK nations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to use "personal judgement" on whether or not to visit elderly or vulnerable relatives. Meanwhile, there have been calls for a UK-wide approach to coronavirus rules after Christmas. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said it "makes sense" to "respond to the consequences of greater household mixing" together in the aftermath of the five-day period. Here's our guide to the Christmas rules and how to keep the virus at bay this festive season.