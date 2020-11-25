Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex tells of miscarriage 'pain and grief'
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed she had a miscarriage in July, writing in an article of feeling "an almost unbearable grief".
"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan said in a piece for the New York Times.
Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had their first child, Archie, on 6 May 2019.
Meghan wrote that "loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020".