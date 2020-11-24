Covid-19: Three households can mix over Christmas in UK
- Published
Up to three households can meet indoors during a five-day Christmas period of 23-27 December, leaders of the four UK nations have agreed.
A source told the BBC that full details on how Covid restrictions will be relaxed will be announced shortly.
BBC Scotland's chief political correspondent said people will be allowed in each other's homes, a place of worship and outdoor public spaces.
But they must comply with hospitality rules place in their areas.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of the UK government's emergency committee Cobra, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford cautioned any extra freedoms would not be an instruction to do "risky things".
And Scotland's first minister said she would "continue to ask people to err on the side of caution".