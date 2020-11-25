Covid-19: Christmas caution, spending review and Bake Off

We now know that three households of any size will be able to get together for five days over the festive period and travel restrictions will be lifted to allow people to move freely across the UK. The leaders of all four nations, though, have issued pleas for caution, especially when it comes to vulnerable relatives. Some scientists have warned the relaxation could spark another wave of infections and further deaths, but ministers hope with compliance up to and after the window the impact can be minimised. Read the rules in detail and our guide to the sort of questions to consider if you're deciding whether to get to together.