Covid-19: Plan Christmas travel 'carefully', says Grant Shapps
Christmas travellers should plan journeys carefully and prepare for capacity restrictions on trains, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says.
He said there will be more freedom to visit loved ones next month as all four UK nations move "very close" to agreeing rules on festive gatherings.
An announcement on those rules could come on Thursday, he said.
It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed tougher tier curbs once England's lockdown ends.
Gyms and non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen from 2 December under a strengthened three-tiered system.
Regions will not find out which tier they are in until Thursday - and the decision will be based on a number of factors including case numbers, the reproduction rate - or R number - and pressure on local NHS services.
Speaking about domestic travel during the festive period, Mr Shapps said the government would "have to ask people to take a close look at any proposed journeys and routes they are taking" amid pressure on services.
He urged those travelling on public transport to pre-book tickets as the capacity of services remains reduced to allow for social distancing and as a result of staff self-isolating.
And he warned "very, very long-planned engineering works" may be scheduled on busy routes over Christmas.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I would appeal to people to think very carefully about their travel plans and consider where they are going to travel and look at the various alternatives available."
'No Christmas truce'
Speaking during a Downing Street news conference on Monday, Mr Johnson admitted Christmas this year would be very different to normal.
"I can't say that Christmas will be normal this year, but in a period of adversity time spent with loved ones is even more precious for people of all faiths and none," he said.
"We all want some kind of Christmas; we need it; we certainly feel we deserve it.
"But this virus obviously is not going to grant a Christmas truce… and families will need to make a careful judgement about the risks of visiting elderly relatives."
Meanwhile, Mr Shapps announced people arriving in England from many countries will be soon able to reduce their quarantine period by more than half if they pay for a coronavirus test after five days.
The rules will come into force from 15 December and the tests from private firms will cost between £65 and £120.
A further 15,450 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the UK on Monday, with another 206 deaths within 28 days of a positive test recorded.
