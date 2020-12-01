Tier restrictions explained in five South Asian languages
England will return to a three-tier system of restrictions from 2 December. The tiers will be allocated based on the infection rates in each area.
Across all tiers, gyms and non-essential shops can reopen, weddings with 15 people can take place and spectators may be able to return to some sporting events.
"Very high risk" areas will be placed in tier three, the most severe restrictions, where restaurants and pubs will have to close except for delivery and takeaway services.
BBC Asian Network have explained the rules in five South Asian languages; Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.
For further information and to find out which restrictions apply to your area check our postcode look-up.
Urdu
Reporter Haroon Rashid explains the rules in Urdu.
Punjabi
Reporter Raj Bilkhu explains the rules in Punjabi.
Tamil
Presenter Sangeetha Rajan explains the rules in Tamil.
Gujarati
Reporter Nikesh Rughani explains the rules in Gujarati.
Sylheti
Presenter Poppy Begum explains the rules in Sylheti.