Tier restrictions explained in five South Asian languages

Published
England will return to a three-tier system of restrictions from 2 December. The tiers will be allocated based on the infection rates in each area.

Across all tiers, gyms and non-essential shops can reopen, weddings with 15 people can take place and spectators may be able to return to some sporting events.

"Very high risk" areas will be placed in tier three, the most severe restrictions, where restaurants and pubs will have to close except for delivery and takeaway services.

BBC Asian Network have explained the rules in five South Asian languages; Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

For further information and to find out which restrictions apply to your area check our postcode look-up.

Urdu

Reporter Haroon Rashid explains the rules in Urdu.

media captionHaroon Rashid explains what you can and can't do in each of the three tiers of restrictions, in Urdu

Punjabi

Reporter Raj Bilkhu explains the rules in Punjabi.

media captionRaj Kaur Bilkhu explains what you can and can't do in each of the three tiers of restrictions in Punjabi

Tamil

Presenter Sangeetha Rajan explains the rules in Tamil.

media captionSangeetha Rajan explains what you can and can't do in each of the three tiers of restrictions in Tamil

Gujarati

Reporter Nikesh Rughani explains the rules in Gujarati.

media captionNikesh Rughani explains what you can and can't do in each of the three tiers of restrictions in Gujarati

Sylheti

Presenter Poppy Begum explains the rules in Sylheti.

media captionPoppy Begum explains what you can and can't do in each of the three tiers of restrictions in Sylheti

