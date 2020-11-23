Covid-19: Gyms and all shops to reopen after English lockdown
Gyms and non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends next month, the prime minister has announced.
Boris Johnson told the Commons that the three-tiered regional measures will return from 2 December, but he added that each tier will be toughened.
Spectators will be allowed to return to some sporting events, and weddings and collective worship will resume.
Regions will not find out which tier they are in until Thursday.
