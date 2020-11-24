Covid-19: Travel quarantine, Christmas plans and festive TV

Travellers who arrive in England from high-risk countries will soon be able to reduce their quarantine period by more than half if they pay for a Covid test after five days - and of course, if that test is negative. The new system will begin on 15 December and will cost between £65 and £120 per person. The travel industry welcomed the policy but described it as long overdue. The transport secretary said it would allow people to see loved ones and give a boost to business. Read more on the current quarantine rules.