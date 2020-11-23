Covid-19: Tougher tier rules when England lockdown ends

The prime minister has confirmed that the national lockdown in England will come to an end on 2 December and individual regions will return to tiered restrictions. Gyms and non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen, weddings, funerals and group worship can take place and pubs will no longer have to close at 22:00, where tier rules allow. However, Boris Johnson warned that tier restrictions will have to be toughened to bring down the R rate. He also said there are likely to be more areas in tier three, where strict measures on hospitality and household mixing will still apply. Tiers for each region will be announced on Thursday and reviewed every 14 days.