Covid-19: Oxford vaccine, lockdown latest and Words of the Year

Gyms and shops are expected to be able to reopen in all areas of England and the ban on grassroots sport is set to be lifted. Last orders in pubs and restaurants will still be 10pm, but diners and drinkers will have another hour to finish up. These relaxations will go hand-in-hand with a toughening of the tier system. Boris Johnson will explain more later, but you won't find out what tier your area is in until Thursday. And UK-wide arrangements for Christmas won't be revealed until tomorrow at the earliest. BBC deputy political editor Vicki Young says one option is for three households to be allowed to get together for up to five days.