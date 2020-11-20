Covid-19: UK 'setting up vaccine hubs ready for roll-out'
The NHS is setting up vaccination centres across the country in preparation for any jab being approved, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
People will be vaccinated at centres and in hospitals, as well as in the community by GPs.
The government has also officially asked the medical regulator to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Mr Hancock said if the regulator approved it, vaccination could start next month.
But the bulk of the vaccination roll-out would be in the new year, he added.
It comes as another 20,252 confirmed Covid cases were announced by the government on Friday, as well as a further 511 deaths.
Speaking at the Downing Street briefing, Mr Hancock said: "The NHS is in the process of establishing vaccination centres across the country that can manage the logistical challenge of needing to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at -70C.
"In addition it is establishing vaccination hubs in hospitals for NHS staff.
"These two routes are likely to comprise the bulk of the campaign this side of the new year. Then there will be a community roll-out involving GPs and pharmacists."
Mr Hancock added: "I know everyone wants to know about the timing and the speed of the roll-out. That will depend on the speed at which the vaccines can be manufactured.
"We know that the manufacturing process for all vaccines is difficult and uncertain so I've asked the NHS to be ready to deploy at the speed at which the vaccine can be produced.
"If, and it still is an if, if the regulator approves a vaccine, we will be ready to start the vaccination next month with the bulk of the roll-out in the new year. We're heading in the right direction but there is still a long way to go."
Mr Hancock also confirmed the government had formally asked the independent medical regulator - the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency - to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
He said the UK was given the "confidence" after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began to assess the vaccine in the US.
Three vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech, Sputnik and Moderna - have already reported good early results from the final stages of testing, called phase-three trials.
The first breakthrough came from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which published data first and showed it protected 94% of adults over 65.
Another vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstroZeneca, has showed positive results at an earlier stage, phase two.
The UK government has ordered more does of the Oxford vaccine than any other (100 million doses) - but has also ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and five million of the Moderna vaccine.
Mr Hancock also urged people aged 50 and over to get a flu jab. Earlier, he said it was "more important than ever" amid the "twin threats" of coronavirus and flu.
People aged 50 to 64 will be eligible for the flu vaccine from 1 December.