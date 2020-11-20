Bobby Storey funeral: O'Neill agrees to police interview
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has agreed to participate in a police investigation into the funeral of senior IRA figure Bobby Storey, five months after the controversy began.
The PSNI said that letters received from the legal representatives of those they wish to speak to "confirmed their intention to participate".
Police had written to Ms O'Neill and 23 other people on 18 September.
But two months passed before the police received confirmation from them.
The PSNI told the BBC's Nolan Show it received the letters on Wednesday and that it was "anticipated these interviews will take place in due course".
Mark Webster, the deputy chief constable of Cumbria Police, is overseeing the PSNI's investigation.
He said he was committed to completing it "as soon as possible".
Hundreds of people lined streets for the funeral, which was held in west Belfast on 30 June.
At that time the Covid-19 regulations stated that a maximum of 30 people were allowed to gather together outdoors.
Ms O'Neill was one of several Sinn Féin politicians who took part in the funeral cortege and attended the service and a subsequent event at Milltown Cemetery where where speeches were made by senior republicans.
In September, Ms O'Neill acknowledged that Stormont's public health messaging about the pandemic had been "undermined" by the controversy about the funeral.
She said she wanted to "rebuild trust" with the public.
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister said the investigation must be speeded up.
The North Antrim MLA said: "It is important to remember that breaches of the Covid regulations are summary offences, meaning that prosecutions must be brought within six months.
"I suspect that a republican tactic has been to run down the clock."