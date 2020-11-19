Covid-19: £300m rescue deal for sport, and 'I miss snogging!'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. Coronavirus-hit sports get £300m rescue package
The government has announced £300m of emergency funding for sports impacted by the absence of spectators because of coronavirus. Both rugby codes and horse racing are among the beneficiaries - but not clubs in football's Premier League nor the English Football League.
2. Christmas socialising poses 'substantial risks'
Mixing between households at Christmas could pose "substantial risks", a scientist advising the government has warned. Prof Andrew Hayward said there would be a "cost" to families getting together. In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a meeting between the four UK nations on Wednesday had "discussed the Christmas period and how we could come to a sensible... and safe plan". And so, with that in mind, how is the festive period likely to be different this year?
3. Peacocks and Jaeger collapse puts 4,700 jobs at risk
Fashion chains Peacocks and Jaeger have fallen into administration after suffering "the well-known challenges that many retailers face at present". Joint administrator Tony Wright said there were "advanced discussions with a number of parties" about taking on the troubled brands, which together employ more than 4,700 people across 500 stores.
4. Brexit talks suspended after positive Covid test
Post-Brexit trade talks have been suspended after a member of the EU team tested positive for Covid-19. The EU's Michel Barnier said his UK counterpart Lord David Frost had agreed to stop negotiations between them for a "short period". Both sides are locked in talks as the clock counts down to a December deadline.
5. 'I miss snogging so much!'
Jack, 28, ended a six-year relationship in the summer and is back dating again. But dating now is very different to what it was pre-Covid. So, who better to chat to than someone who's seen more good - and bad - dates than most of us? First Dates' Cici Coleman gives her advice.
