Covid-19: 'Encouraging' news on Oxford vaccine and crowdfunding for museums
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Oxford vaccine 'encouraging' in older adults
The Oxford coronavirus vaccine shows a strong immune response in adults in their 60s and 70s, raising hopes it can protect those in age groups most at risk of illness from the virus. Researchers describe the findings, based on 560 healthy adult volunteers and peer-reviewed in medical journal the Lancet, as "encouraging".
2. Was the scientific advice for lockdown flawed?
Ever since coronavirus arrived in the UK, ministers have repeatedly said they are "following the science". But the UK has ended up with one of the worst death rates in the world. So how good was the scientific evidence provided in the run-up to lockdown? A BBC documentary has looked at weaknesses in the expert analysis.
3. Apprentice redundancy numbers rise during lockdown
Hundreds more apprentices were made redundant during lockdown than during the same period the previous year, according to provisional figures from the Education and Skills Funding Agency. Between March and July, 1,033 people in England were withdrawn from apprenticeship programmes because they had been made redundant, compared with 615 in 2019. There are roughly 740,000 apprentices training in England.
4. Anish Kapoor prints offered to museum fund donors
Fancy owning a signed print of artwork by Sir Anish Kapoor? How about a set of David Shrigley tea towels? They are among the rewards on offer through the Art Fund's Together For Museums crowdfunding appeal, which aims to raise £1m to help institutions hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
5. Santa's guide to a Covid-safe Christmas
There's plenty of discussion about a potential relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. But how can people celebrate the festive season safely? Father Christmas answered some pressing questions from children at the High School of Glasgow’s Junior School.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
And we've had a look at seven things that might be different this Christmas.
