Covid-19: Christmas gatherings considered - and more vaccine results

Ministers are working on plans to relax coronavirus restrictions to enable families to celebrate Christmas together. Susan Hopkins, a government medical adviser on Covid, said they wanted Christmas to be "as close to normal as possible". BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle said any rule changes are likely to be for a limited time, perhaps for a few days. But the final decision on Christmas gatherings is not expected to be made for a few weeks, until the impact of the lockdown in England can be seen. All four UK nations - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - are trying to work out a common approach to Christmas so families spread across the country can still meet up. The UK recorded 19,609 new confirmed cases on Wednesday and 529 deaths.