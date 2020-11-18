Princess Diana interview: Lord Dyson to lead BBC investigation
The BBC has appointed Lord Dyson to lead an independent investigation into the 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana.
It comes after allegations that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used forged bank statements to convince Diana to do the interview.
The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, said the corporation was "determined to get to the truth about these events".
Lord Dyson was president of the Court of Appeal until his retirement in 2016.