BBC News

Jeremy Corbyn will not return as Labour MP, says Sir Keir Starmer

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionJeremy Corbyn was reinstated as a party member on Tuesday

Jeremy Corbyn will not sit as a member of the Labour Party in the Commons, Sir Keir Starmer says.

The former leader was reinstated as a member of the party on Tuesday, having been suspended over his response to a human rights watchdog report on anti-Semitism in Labour ranks.

But his successor said his remarks had "undermined...our work in restoring trust" with the Jewish community.

Sir Keir said he would keep his decision under review.

Related Topics

  • Jeremy Corbyn
  • Labour Party
  • Anti-Semitism
  • Keir Starmer