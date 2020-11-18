Jeremy Corbyn will not return as Labour MP, says Sir Keir Starmer
Jeremy Corbyn will not sit as a member of the Labour Party in the Commons, Sir Keir Starmer says.
The former leader was reinstated as a member of the party on Tuesday, having been suspended over his response to a human rights watchdog report on anti-Semitism in Labour ranks.
But his successor said his remarks had "undermined...our work in restoring trust" with the Jewish community.
Sir Keir said he would keep his decision under review.