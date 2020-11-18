Head of NHS Test and Trace Dido Harding self-isolating
The head of NHS Test and Trace is self-isolating after receiving a notification from the NHS mobile app.
Dido Harding tweeted that she was "feeling well" after getting the alert overnight.
"Nothing like personal experience of your own products," she added. "Many hours of Zoom ahead."
It comes a week after her husband, Conservative MP John Penrose, was told to isolate by the app.
People are told to self-isolate after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.